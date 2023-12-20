Advertisement

Wednesday 20 December 2023
Statue at Ormeau Road Library
'Beloved' statue stolen from Belfast library returned

The stolen property came into the hands of an antiques seller, who purchased the piece from a scrap metal dealer.
51 minutes ago

A STATUE STOLEN from a Belfast library has today been returned.

The statue in question depicts a girl reading a book with a blackbird on her shoulder.

It was reported that sometime between the evening of 19 November and the afternoon of 20 November, the statue went missing from a black plinth situated on the grounds of the Ormeau Road Library.

The PSNI appealed to anyone with information on its whereabouts or the people involved. 

After nearly a month and no sign of the statue, all hope was lost. But last week, it came into the hands of an antique store, who purchased the piece from a scrap metal dealer.

Justin Lowry, who owns The Square Emporium in Belfast, said he was dubious of the statue’s origins when it arrived in his shop.

He gave the scrap dealer a deposit while he investigated further. When he realised where it was from, he contacted the library and it was returned to the grounds today.

“We would  regularly buy from a network of scrap dealers and salvage hunters, most of whom we know well,” said Lowry.

“In 10 years this is the first time we have come across a stolen item. I was wary of the statue when the scrap dealer, who I have not had dealings with, brought it in.

“It gave us great pleasure to return the fantastic statue, especially at this time of year on the run up to Christmas.”

The sculpture was created by Italian artist Daniela Balmaverde who has lived in Belfast for many years. It was commissioned for the library as part of a cross community project.

