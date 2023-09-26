Status orange rain warning for Cork and Kerry as Storm Agnes approaches

CORK AND KERRY have been issued status orange rain warnings for tomorrow, as Storm Agnes is due to hit.

Met Éireann has warned of potential flooding in areas, while the RSA has asked drivers to be extra vigilant as the storm could create difficult driving conditions.

The storm is expected to reach the country by tomorrow morning, with very strong southeasterly winds forecasted from then on, especially in southern and eastern coastal counties.

Advertisement

However, the whole island will be impacted, with a wet and windy day expected nationwide.

#StormAgnes will bring spells of heavy & occasionally intense rain, combined with very strong & gusty winds 🌧️🌬️



Status Orange - Rain warning for Cork and Kerry



⏲️09:00 to 15:00 Wednesday 27/09/2023



Keep informed ⬇️https://t.co/y935BNlwYb pic.twitter.com/8XdbVXx51J — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 26, 2023

A status yellow rain warning will be in place tomorrow in Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, and Waterford.

Meanwhile, a status yellow wind warning has been issued for Leinster, Munster and Ulster, with counties experiencing very strong and gusty southerly, and later westerly, winds.

There is potential for coastal flooding, fallen trees and power outages in affected areas.