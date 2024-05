MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Orange thunderstorm warning for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The warning will be in place from 3pm today until 9pm this evening.

Advertisement

The four counties should expect potential flash flooding, damage to power lines and difficult travelling conditions.

A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning was also issued for Connacht, as well as Cavan and Longford. It will remain in place until 9pm.

In Northern Irish counties of Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry, thunderstorms are also expected.