Sunday 9 February, 2020
Orange wind warning issued for seven counties from 6am tomorrow

It joins a snow-ice warning that kicks in at midnight tonight.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 9 Feb 2020, 6:23 PM
53 minutes ago 11,332 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5000022
Image: Met Éireann
A STATUS ORANGE wind warning has been issued for seven counties from tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann issued the warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry. Storm Ciara is currently crossing Ireland and the UK, leading to high winds, rain, and low temperatures.

The weather forecaster said that:

Storm Ciara will continue to produce very strong westerly winds in coastal areas with mean speeds of 65-80km/h and gusts generally between 110 and 130km/h.

It added that a combination of spring tides and high seas “will result in a significant risk of coastal flooding”.

The warning is valid from 6am tomorrow to 8pm the same day.

It joins a status yellow wind warning which kicks in at 5pm tonight until 8pm tomorrow, and a status yellow snow/ice warning which kicks in at midnight tonight for 48 hours.

Storm Ciara has led to flight cancellations, flooding, and power outages in Ireland.

Anyone travelling today is asked to check their flight status with their airline before travelling to the airports.

For more details, see the Met Éireann website.

