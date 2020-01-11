Status Orange wind warning issued for 11 counties as Storm Brendan approaches

A STATUS ORANGE wind warning has been issued for eleven counties as Storm Brendan moves to the northwest of Ireland.

The Status Orange wind warning will be in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from 7am on Monday until midnight.

A Status Orange wind warning has also been issued for Wexford, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.

The warning will be in place from 7am Monday until 3pm.

Source: Met Éireann

Met Éireann has warned there is a significant risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and storm surge.

Met Éireann forecasts southerly winds veering southwesterly reaching speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts of 110 to 130 km/h, highest in coastal areas, it said.

Separately, a Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon and Tipperary.

The warning will be in place from 7am Monday until midnight.