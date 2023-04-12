Status Yellow wind warnings in place for entire country with gusts of up to 110km/h expected

TWO STATUS YELLOW wind warnings are in place for the entire country with strong northwest winds and gusts of up to 110 km/h expected.

Counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Galway have been under a Status Yellow warning since midnight. This will remain in place until 3pm today, with “very strong west to northwest winds developing”.

A second Status Yellow warning for Leinster, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary and Waterford came into place at 8am and will remain in effect until 8pm this evening.

The UK Met Office has also issued a yellow wind warning for Northern Ireland. This will come into effect from 11am this morning until 8pm.

Very windy or becoming very windy countrywide on Wednesday, with some severe or damaging gusts possible🌬️⚠️



Squally thundery showers will merge to a longer spell of rain for a time, but it will brighten up from the west through the afternoon and evening⛈️🌧️



Highs of 6 to 11 C🌡️ pic.twitter.com/bgQTJcl6cH — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 12, 2023

Status Orange wind warnings had been in place in Kerry and Cork but have since been lifted.

Met Éireann said it will be very windy today, with widespread gusts of 80 to 110 km/h expected in many areas, becoming stronger in exposed areas.

Today, strong to gale force northwest winds will develop across the country with some severe or damaging gusts possible.

Showers will merge to longer spells of rain at times, with local downpours and the chance of hail and isolated thunderstorms.

It will become brighter from the west through the afternoon and evening, with sunny spells and isolated showers following.

Highest temperatures will be around 6 to 8 degrees in Ulster and north Leinster, but 9 to 11 degrees.

Met Éireann said tonight will see a mix of clear spells, with scattered showers developing mostly in the west and north.

“Strong west to northwest winds will persist in Ulster and near the east coast overnight, but winds will be generally light to moderate westerly or variable elsewhere,” the forecaster said.

“Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees, coldest across parts of Munster and south Leinster.”

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sunny spells and showers. The showers will be “heaviest and most frequent in the north and east”, where there is a chance of hail.

Temperatures will range from 9 to 12 degrees.