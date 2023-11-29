Status Yellow fog warning issued for 14 counties with cold conditions to continue

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow fog warning for 14 counties.

The national forecaster has warned that localised dense patches of fog will result in difficult or dangerous driving conditions for motorists this morning.

The fog warning is in place for counties Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim and Roscommon.

The warning was issued at 5.30am this morning and will remain in place until 11am.

A Yellow ice warning has been issued for counties Antrim, Tyrone and Derry, with the UK Met Office also warning that icy patches may cause difficult driving conditions early this morning.

This warning is in place until 10am.

#Today,⚠️fog, mist & frost will slowly clear and bright or sunny spells will develop🌫️🌥️⛅️



There will be a few light showers near coasts🌦️



Highest temps of 3 to 7 C🌡️ with light east to northeast breezes🍃



Stay updated⬇️

— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 29, 2023

Met Éireann said the cold weather is set to continue, with “wintry precipitation” expected this weekend.

This morning will be cold and mainly dry with frost and some icy patches in east Leinster and in Ulster, according to the forecaster.

The mist, fog and frost will slowly clear and bright or sunny spells will develop later this afternoon, with light showers near coasts. Highest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.

Tonight is also expected to be cold and mainly dry with clear spells and some patches of mist or fog.

A few showers will develop in eastern counties over night, turning wintry on high ground. Temperatures will drop to between -2 to 2 degrees.

Tomorrow will be cold and breezy but mainly dry, with frost clearing and brighter sunny spells developing, while showers are expected in eastern areas and temperatures will reach between 3 to 6 degrees.

Met Éireann said Friday will also be cold, but will remain mainly dry after frost and fog clear.

The forecaster said it is likely that we could see some “wintry precipitation” on Saturday night moving across the country. However, that is expected to clear to give a cold, bright day on Sunday.