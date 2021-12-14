Fog warning in place for the whole country until 9am

A STATUS YELLOW fog warning is in place for the whole country this morning.

Met Éireann said that fog will be developing in some areas, “with reduced visibility leading to difficult travel conditions”.

The warning is in place from 5.35am until 9am today.

The national forecast today is predicting frost and fog that will clear later this morning, as winds increase, to leave a dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells for most.

There will be some light rain or drizzle mostly along northwest and southern coasts, and the maximum temperature it will be today is 10 degrees.

There are also marine warnings in place today: a Status Yellow gale warning is in place from Rossan Point to Bloody Foreland to Malin Head until 11am today.

A Status Yellow small craft warning is also in place until 6am tomorrow.