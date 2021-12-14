#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 14 December 2021
Advertisement

Fog warning in place for the whole country until 9am

After the weather warning ends, it will be a dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells for most.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 14 Dec 2021, 7:06 AM
16 minutes ago 759 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5629404
Image: Shutterstock/Wolf_139
Image: Shutterstock/Wolf_139

A STATUS YELLOW fog warning is in place for the whole country this morning.

Met Éireann said that fog will be developing in some areas, “with reduced visibility leading to difficult travel conditions”.

The warning is in place from 5.35am until 9am today.

The national forecast today is predicting frost and fog that will clear later this morning, as winds increase, to leave a dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells for most.

There will be some light rain or drizzle mostly along northwest and southern coasts, and the maximum temperature it will be today is 10 degrees.

There are also marine warnings in place today: a Status Yellow gale warning is in place from Rossan Point to Bloody Foreland to Malin Head until 11am today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A Status Yellow small craft warning is also in place until 6am tomorrow. 

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie