Status Yellow rain and thunderstorm warning in place for several counties

A RAIN AND thunderstorm warning for counties in Ulster, Connacht and north Leinster has taken effect.

The Status Yellow warning was issued yesterday by Met Éireann. It took effect at 9am this morning and will remain in place until midnight.

The forecaster said there will be heavy, slow-moving and thundery showers which will lead to further localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning is also currently in place for all counties in Northern Ireland until just before midnight.

This next couple of days are set to be showery with some sunny spells in parts.

There will be heavy showers today with longer spells of rain at times, Met Éireann said. There is an ongoing risk of thunderstorms and spot flooding in the northern half of the country.

Further heavy showers today, with longer spells of rain at times⛈️🌧️

An ongoing risk of thunderstorms and spot flooding, most likely in the north⚠️

Highs of 15 to 19 degrees🌡️

Blustery with brisk moderate to fresh westerly winds, strong on western and southern coasts☔️ pic.twitter.com/t3rgY81YTK — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 7, 2021

Drier and brighter interludes will mainly be experienced in the south and southeast with highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees.

Conditions will be blustery in the west and extend elsewhere this afternoon.

Tonight will see further heavy showers turning into longer spells of rain at times in northern parts of the country. It will remain drier further south.

Tomorrow will stay showery with showers heaviest and most frequent in the northern half of the country early tomorrow.

Further heavy showers will move into Munster in the afternoon and it will be drier in the middle of the country with some sunny spells and scattered showers. Temperatures will reach highs of 16 to 20 degrees and it will stay breezy.