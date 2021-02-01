#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 1 February 2021
Status Yellow rainfall warning in place for five counties

The rainfall warning will be in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 1 Feb 2021, 3:57 PM
A STATUS YELLOW weather warning will take effect this evening for several counties in Ireland.

The rainfall warning is set to begin at 8pm this evening and last until close to midnight tomorrow night. 

It will be in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo. These counties will experience heavy rain tonight and frequent showers tomorrow. 

This will give rise to rainfall accumulations of around 30 to 44 mm, bringing a risk of localised flooding. 

A similar Status Yellow warning for rain and snow has also been issued for Antrim, Tyrone and Derry in the North.

This is in place from 4pm today until 12pm tomorrow afternoon. The warning said that heavy rain and snow could lead to “tricky travel” in these counties. 

Met Éireann has said this evening will be mostly cloudy and damp across the country, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

There will be a band of heavy rain extending northeastwards early tonight, bringing a risk of localised flooding. 

