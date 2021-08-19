Met Éireann issues Status Yellow rain warning for three western counties for Friday

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Galway, Mayo and Kerry for tomorrow.

The meteorological service said that heavy and possibly thundery falls of rain will develop over the three western counties later tonight and will continue into tomorrow.

The heavy downpours will also reach parts of west Munster and west Ulster.

Met Éireann warned that the heavy rain could lead to localised flooding and dangerous driving conditions in the counties.

A wet day tomorrow as low pressure brings rain across Ireland.

A Yellow rain warning is in place for some western parts of the country ⚠️☔️

Warnings ➡️https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9



Heavy rain could lead to spot flooding & tricky driving conditions ⚠️🚗☔️ pic.twitter.com/fPTdGWPKvc — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 19, 2021

The warning is valid from 1am tomorrow morning until 4pm on Friday afternoon.

The rest of the country will also experience heavy downpours.

The rain will turn heavy in the west later tonight, but remain patchy in the eastern part of the country with temperatures remaining a mild 12 to 15 degrees.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Tomorrow will be cloudy and wet with outbreaks of rain in all areas, though some areas in the east may have some dry spells.

Highs of between 17 to 21 degrees are expected with mostly moderate south to southeast winds.

Drier conditions will develop tomorrow evening in west and southwest coastal counties and winds will fall light, mainly southwesterly.

However, it will remain breezy and wet elsewhere, with rain turning heavier in the east.