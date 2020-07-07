This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 7 July, 2020
Status yellow rain warnings in effect for three counties - but there'll be rain everywhere

Mayo, Galway and Clare are expected to face heavy rain until 4pm this afternoon.

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 7 Jul 2020, 7:26 AM
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

A STATUS YELLOW rain warning is in effect across three counties today, with excess surface water expected in the afternoon.

This warning covers counties in the west of Ireland, covering Mayo, Galway and Clare.

The warning took effect at 4am this morning and is expected to last until 4pm this afternoon.

Accumulations of water between 20mm and 40mm are expected.

Across the rest of the country, it’s going to be mostly cloudy with persistent and heavy rain in some areas. Coastal and hill fog is likely across the country.

Temperatures are likely to be between 11 and 16 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will see patchy rain and drizzle across the country, with higher temperatures on Thursday to a maximum of 20 degrees.

On Friday, it’ll be partly cloudy with light showers in the northwest, highest temperatures of between 14 and 18 degrees.

Across the weekend there will be a mix of clouds and sunny spells, with patches of rain on the northern coast. Temperatures are expected to be between 15 and 18 degrees. 

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

