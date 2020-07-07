Status yellow rain warnings in effect for three counties - but there'll be rain everywhere

A STATUS YELLOW rain warning is in effect across three counties today, with excess surface water expected in the afternoon.

This warning covers counties in the west of Ireland, covering Mayo, Galway and Clare.

The warning took effect at 4am this morning and is expected to last until 4pm this afternoon.

Accumulations of water between 20mm and 40mm are expected.

Mostly cloudy today with outbreaks of rain, persistent and locally heavy in places. Misty, with hill and coastal fog. Highs of 11 to 16 degrees in mostly light to moderate southeasterly breezes, but veering southwest to westerly moderate to fresh in southern parts. pic.twitter.com/jb2ldhXtTH — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 7, 2020 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

Across the rest of the country, it’s going to be mostly cloudy with persistent and heavy rain in some areas. Coastal and hill fog is likely across the country.

Temperatures are likely to be between 11 and 16 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will see patchy rain and drizzle across the country, with higher temperatures on Thursday to a maximum of 20 degrees.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

On Friday, it’ll be partly cloudy with light showers in the northwest, highest temperatures of between 14 and 18 degrees.

Across the weekend there will be a mix of clouds and sunny spells, with patches of rain on the northern coast. Temperatures are expected to be between 15 and 18 degrees.