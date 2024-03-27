Advertisement
Brrrr

Status Yellow snow-ice warning issued for Cork and Kerry

Overall, the day is set to bring scattered showers and sunny spells, according to Met Éireann.
2
3.8k
43 minutes ago

A STATUS YELLOW weather warning for snow and ice has taken effect in Cork and Kerry.

Met Éireann is cautioning that a mix of sleet and snow showers could lead to accumulations causing disruption today in the two counties.

The national forecaster issued the alert this morning with immediate effect and it is due to stay in place until 6pm this evening.

In Northern Ireland, the UK Met Office has issued a Yellow rain warning for Antrim and Down until 1pm.

The national forecast says that showers may be heavy and fall as sleet or snow at times, especially on higher ground.

Highest temperatures will be around five to eight degrees Celsius before falling to lows of around one to two degrees tonight.

There will be isolated showers and clear spells tonight, with some still falling as sleet and snow, before tomorrow brings showers or longer spells of rain along the south coast and in the east and north, with sunny spells and isolated showers elsewhere.

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
