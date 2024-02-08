Advertisement
File photo Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Status Yellow snow-ice warnings issued for 15 counties

They include Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, Longford, Clare, Tipperary, Galway, Laois, Offaly, Westmeath, and Wicklow.
5 minutes ago

STATUS YELLOW WEATHER warnings have been issued for 22 counties.

Some 15 counties – Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, Longford, Clare, Tipperary, Galway, Laois, Offaly, Westmeath, and Wicklow – have been warned of snow and ice, which may result in hazardous roads.

The warnings are valid in Clare, Tipperary, Galway, Laois, Offaly, Westmeath and Wicklow until 1pm today.

The snow and ice warning will stay in place longer in the north and northwest, expiring at 8pm.

In Northern Ireland, an Amber snow and ice alert, the UK’s equivalent, is in place in all six counties.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has also issued a rain warning for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Wexford and Wicklow. There is a possibility of localised flooding in these counties.

The national outlook today is cold and blustery with widespread rain, turning to sleet and snow in parts.

Any sleet and snow will become confined to Ulster by the afternoon, with patchy rain elsewhere.

Temperatures will reach highs of 2 to 5 degrees over the northern half of the country and 5 to 10 degrees further south, with fresh and gusty easterly winds.

Tonight will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, and further sleet in parts of Ulster.

A cold night is forecast for the northern half of the country with lowest temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees. The south will be milder, with lows of 5 to 7 degrees. 

Mairead Maguire
