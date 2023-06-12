Thunderstorm and rain warning for 23 counties as temperatures to hit up to 27 degrees tomorrow

THERE’S A CHANCE OF thunderstorms and rain across much of the country today with a weather warning in place from midday.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm and rain warning for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford and all of Leinster.

The forecaster has warned of localised slow-moving showers with heavy downpours, along with a potential for thunderstorms and hail.

The warning kicks in at 12pm and will remain in place until 10pm.

The UK’s Met Office has also issued a Yellow thunderstorm warning for Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

This warning kicks in at midday and will remain in place until 9pm.

Looking at the general forecast, Met Éireann has said it will be warm and humid today with a good deal of cloud and just a few sunny spells.

Scattered showers will develop throughout the day, in the east at first before spreading westwards across the country.

Some of the showers will be heavy with the chance of isolated thunderstorms and a risk of spot flooding.

Highest temperatures today will range between 20 and 25 degrees.

The showers will continue early tonight, again bringing a chance of isolated thunderstorms and a risk of spot flooding.

The showers will become more isolated towards the morning with clear spells developing.

Tomorrow will be very warm or hot with sunny spells and a light southeasterly breeze.

Scattered heavy showers or thunderstorms are due to break out during the day, most likely in the west or midlands, bringing a further risk of spot flooding.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will range between 23 and 27 degrees.

Looking ahead, Met Éireann has said it will be very warm throughout the week with sunny spells along with heavy showers or thunderstorms in some parts.

The UV index and pollen count will be high this week.