Dublin: 10°C Sunday 4 October 2020
The weather is grim out there today with new Status Yellow warning to last into tomorrow morning

There is a risk of spot flooding in some areas today.

By Sean Murray Sunday 4 Oct 2020, 10:38 AM
File photo.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

FOUR STATUS YELLOW weather warnings are in place across the island of Ireland today, on what is set to be a wet and windy day for many.

This morning, Met Éireann issued a new Status Yellow warning for 12 counties. 

This warning will apply until 6am tomorrow morning, and is in place for Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The forecaster said: “Today and tonight, persistent or heavy rainfall will give totals of 25 to 40mm with higher amounts possible in mountainous areas. This may result in some rivers flooding as well as surface flooding.”

Last night, the UK Met Office issued a similar warning for the counties in Northern Ireland.

These warnings follow on from Status Yellow wind warnings issued yesterday.

A Status Yellow wind warning will apply for Donegal, Mayo and Sligo from 6am to 9pm today. This may bring mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/hr and gusts of 90 to 100km/hr.

Another Status Yellow wind warning for Galway, Clare and Kerry will take effect from midday today and last until 10pm. Similar wind speeds are expected.

Met Éireann said while it will be wet in many areas for much of today, drier spells will develop in the north-east later. 

Highest temperatures will range between 11 to 14 degrees.

The rain is expected to clear slowly north-eastwards throughout tomorrow with bright spells and isolated showers following from the west.

Top temperatures will reach between 12 and 15 degrees, getting steadily cooler as the week goes on. 

