Dublin: 6°C Monday 22 February 2021
Today will be dry, bright and sunny... but there's a lot of rain on the way

Midweek will be very unsettled before the weather improves again by the weekend.

By Sean Murray Monday 22 Feb 2021, 9:07 AM
47 minutes ago 4,869 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5361646
File photo. A rainy Temple Bar in Dublin city.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
File photo. A rainy Temple Bar in Dublin city.
File photo. A rainy Temple Bar in Dublin city.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

TWO STATUS YELLOW warnings will take effect this evening, as the weather is set to turn very wet again. 

However, before that, today is set to be a dry and sunny day across the country.

Met Éireann said that there’ll be only isolated showers across Munster and Connacht today.

Highest temperatures will range between 9 to 11 degrees. 

The weather is then set to turn tonight. A Status Yellow wind warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and all of Munster will kick in at 9pm and last until 6am tomorrow morning.

The forecaster said: “Southerly winds will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h, possibly higher on exposed coasts. Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding.”

A further Status Yellow rainfall warning will kick in at midnight tonight for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Munster and Connacht. 

Persistent rain will develop in the west and south-west, becoming widespread overnight with the risk of localised flooding. 

Tomorrow will remain wet and windy as further spells of heavy rain spread northwards across the country. 

It’ll be mild however, with highs of 11 to 13 degrees. 

The weather will continue unsettled through midweek before becoming more settled with mainly dry conditions and sunny spells. 

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

