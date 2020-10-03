#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 3 October 2020
Advertisement

Status Yellow rain and wind warnings to kick in for many areas tomorrow morning

Tomorrow will be a wet, windy day for many.

By Sean Murray Saturday 3 Oct 2020, 3:12 PM
41 minutes ago 6,168 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5222728
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued three separate Status Yellow weather warnings due to take effect tomorrow. 

A Status Yellow rainfall warning will apply from 7am to 11pm for Kildare, Laois, Longford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

“Heavy and persistent rainfall on Sunday with totals of 25 to 40mm expected, higher totals over mountainous areas,” Met Éireann said. “This may result in some rivers flooding as well as surface flooding.”

A Status Yellow wind warning will also apply for Donegal, Mayo and Sligo from 6am to 9pm tomorrow. This may bring mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/hr and gusts of 90 to 100km/hr.

Another Status Yellow wind warning for Galway, Clare and Kerry will take effect from midday tomorrow and last until 10pm. Similar wind speeds are expected.

Tonight, the forecaster said that rain will extend from the northeast across much of Ulster and the east with some heavy bursts. It’ll be mainly dry elsewhere, with a few scattered showers in the west and south-west. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It’ll be rainy and windy for much of the country tomorrow,  and maximum temperatures will reach between 11 to 14 degrees.

Looking further ahead, a cool and breezy week is forecast with showers and sunny spells throughout the week. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie