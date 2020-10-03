Status Yellow rain and wind warnings to kick in for many areas tomorrow morning

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued three separate Status Yellow weather warnings due to take effect tomorrow.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning will apply from 7am to 11pm for Kildare, Laois, Longford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

“Heavy and persistent rainfall on Sunday with totals of 25 to 40mm expected, higher totals over mountainous areas,” Met Éireann said. “This may result in some rivers flooding as well as surface flooding.”

A Status Yellow wind warning will also apply for Donegal, Mayo and Sligo from 6am to 9pm tomorrow. This may bring mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/hr and gusts of 90 to 100km/hr.

Another Status Yellow wind warning for Galway, Clare and Kerry will take effect from midday tomorrow and last until 10pm. Similar wind speeds are expected.

Tonight, the forecaster said that rain will extend from the northeast across much of Ulster and the east with some heavy bursts. It’ll be mainly dry elsewhere, with a few scattered showers in the west and south-west.

It’ll be rainy and windy for much of the country tomorrow, and maximum temperatures will reach between 11 to 14 degrees.

Looking further ahead, a cool and breezy week is forecast with showers and sunny spells throughout the week.