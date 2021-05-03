#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 7°C Monday 3 May 2021
Status Yellow wind and rain warning in place for 11 counties

This May Bank Holiday is set to be wet and windy.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 3 May 2021, 8:04 AM
weather warning The Status Yellow warning in place for several counties today. Source: Met Éireann

A STATUS YELLOW wind and rain warning has taken effect for 11 counties in what Met Éireann has described as an “unseasonably wet and windy” Bank Holiday Monday.

The warning kicked in at 3am and will last until 10pm tonight for counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Wexford.

Today has started wet and windy in most parts, with the rain breaking up into showers and some brighter spells later this afternoon.

The showers will be heavy at times in northern parts of the country. Temperatures will reach highs of 10 to 12 degrees Celsius, 

The rain and wind could lead to spot flooding and a risk of wave overtopping in coastal areas 

Southwesterly winds will veer northerly reaching speeds of 50 to 65 km/h on average, with gusts of up to 100 km/h especially in coastal areas and high ground. 

A Status Yellow gale warning is also in place for all coastal waters and for the Irish Sea. This will last until midnight.

Tonight will stay windy, with dry and clear spells in parts alongside scattered showers. 

The showers will mainly hit northern parts and particularly northwestern coastal counties. 

As for tomorrow, it’s set to be a cool, blustery day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Some showers will be heavy with a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms especially in Ulster.  

Orla Dwyer
