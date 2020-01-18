Freezing night ahead as low temperature and ice warning issued for most of country

A STATUS YELLOW low temperature and ice warning has been issued for the whole country except Donegal.

The weather warning will kick in at 9pm tonight. It will remain in place until 11am tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann has said temperatures will fall as low as -3 to -4 degrees tonight.

It will be coldest around dawn and it will stay below freezing until mid-morning tomorrow.

Looking at today’s conditions, it will be cold, bright and mainly dry this afternoon.

There may be one or two isolated light showers in the north, according to Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures will range between 4 and 7 degrees.

Frost is due to develop quickly after dark this evening. Tonight will be dry, with clear skies and a widespread sharp or severe frost with some icy patches.

Any mist or fog will slowly clear tomorrow morning.

The day is expected to be dry and bright, with good sunny spells in most areas.

Conditions aren’t due to be as cold as today, with highest temperatures ranging from 4 degrees in Ulster and 8 degrees in Munster.

There will be mostly light southerly breezes, but it will become fresher near west and northwest coasts.