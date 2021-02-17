Status Yellow wind warnings to come into effect for three counties in south-east from tonight

STATUS YELLOW WIND warnings will come into effect tonight for three coastal counties in the south-east.

The warnings are in place for Wicklow, Wexford and Waterford from 11pm tonight, and will last until 5pm on Thursday evening.

Southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 60km/h, with gusts of 80 to 100km/h, which will be highest in coastal areas. There is a risk of coastal flooding at high tide, if winds are onshore.

Heavy rain is expected to move up from the south tonight, with a risk of spot flooding. The rain will turn to sleet in the western half of the country, with it falling as snow on higher ground.

On Thursday morning, the rain will clear over the northeast with sunny spells and some blustery showers. Some of the showers will have hail, but are likely to die out over the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to be between six and eight degrees during the day.

A Status Yellow gale warning is also in place from Wednesday night to Thursday morning on Irish coastal waters from Fair Head to Howth Head to Mizen Head, with southerly winds expected to reach gale force eight to strong gale force nine.

A small craft warning was also issued earlier this afternoon, with southwesterly winds reaching force six or seven on coasts from Erris Head to Rossan Point to Malin Head.

Westerly winds will also reach force six or seven and occasionally gale force eight on Thursday morning on coasts running from Malin Head to Loop Head to Valentia. Later on Thursday, the warning will extend to all coasts.