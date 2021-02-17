#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 17 February 2021
Advertisement

Status Yellow wind warnings to come into effect for three counties in south-east from tonight

Warnings will be in place for Wicklow, Wexford and Waterford from 11pm Wednesday until 5pm Thursday.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 17 Feb 2021, 6:54 PM
1 hour ago 6,049 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5357473
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

STATUS YELLOW WIND warnings will come into effect tonight for three coastal counties in the south-east.

The warnings are in place for Wicklow, Wexford and Waterford from 11pm tonight, and will last until 5pm on Thursday evening.

Southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 60km/h, with gusts of 80 to 100km/h, which will be highest in coastal areas. There is a risk of coastal flooding at high tide, if winds are onshore.

Heavy rain is expected to move up from the south tonight, with a risk of spot flooding. The rain will turn to sleet in the western half of the country, with it falling as snow on higher ground.

On Thursday morning, the rain will clear over the northeast with sunny spells and some blustery showers. Some of the showers will have hail, but are likely to die out over the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to be between six and eight degrees during the day.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A Status Yellow gale warning is also in place from Wednesday night to Thursday morning on Irish coastal waters from Fair Head to Howth Head to Mizen Head, with southerly winds expected to reach gale force eight to strong gale force nine.

A small craft warning was also issued earlier this afternoon, with southwesterly winds reaching force six or seven on coasts from Erris Head to Rossan Point to Malin Head.

Westerly winds will also reach force six or seven and occasionally gale force eight on Thursday morning on coasts running from Malin Head to Loop Head to Valentia. Later on Thursday, the warning will extend to all coasts.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie