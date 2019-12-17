This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 17 December, 2019
Status Yellow wind warning in place for the country tomorrow

A Status Yellow rainfall warning will also be in place for eight counties.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 11:20 AM
Tourists taking a photo during previous weather warnings in October.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

A STATUS YELLOW wind warning has been issued for 12 hours tomorrow for the entire country.

The wind warning from Met Éireann will be in place for 12 hours, from 12pm until close to midnight tomorrow. 

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has also been issued for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford.  

The entire country will experience southeast winds that will later veer south. Expect gusts of 90-110 kilometres per hour with strongest winds in coastal areas.

The rainfall warning for eight counties will be in place from 4am tomorrow morning until 7pm that evening. 

These counties will see heavy rain heading north-east with between 30 and 40 millimetres of rain accumulating. There is a risk of localised flooding during this period.

As for today, the forecaster said it will be mainly dry across the country apart from an occasional shower along Atlantic coasts.

There will be some bright and sunny spells with afternoon temperatures of between three and six degrees. 

