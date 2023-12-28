Status Yellow wind and rain warning issued for seven counties, with thunderstorm alert for 12 counties

LAST UPDATE | 16 minutes ago
A STATUS YELLOW wind and rain warning has been issued for seven counties, with Met Éireann warning of possible coastal flooding in some areas after Storm Gerrit passed over Ireland last night.
A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning has also been issued for all of Connacht, Munster, and Donegal.
The wind and rain warning is in effect in counties Clare, Kerry, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.
It will remain in place until 6am tomorrow morning.
Issuing the warning, Met Éireann said that southwest to west winds will be strong and gusty at times.
The forecaster warned that a combination of spring tides, large waves and strong winds may result in some coastal flooding, while squally showers may also lead to localised flooding in places.
Windy today with sunny spells & showers, possibly turning to sleet and snow in northern parts, with thunderstorms possible🌦️🍃— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 28, 2023
Continued chance of coastal flooding along southern and western coasts🌊
Highs of 6 to 9C pic.twitter.com/dHf5OM6TRL
A Status Orange wind warning which had been in place for some southern counties expired at midnight.
The thunderstorm alert for all of Connacht, Munster, and Donegal is currently in place and will remain in place until 9pm tonight.
Met Éireann forecasts scattered thunderstorms with lightning activity expected, and hail possible too.
Possible impacts could include power outages, hazardous travelling conditions, and localised flooding.
Meanwhile, today is set to remain windy with sunny spells and showers, possibly turning to sleet and snow in northern parts over higher ground, with thunderstorms possible.
Fresh to strong and gusty southwest to west winds with gales at times on Atlantic coasts will lead to a continued chance of coastal flooding. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.
Tonight will be cold with clear spells and scattered, blustery showers, with the potential for some hail or sleet on the hills of northern parts.
There will also be some frost or ice for sheltered areas, with lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees in a fresh and gusty west to southwest wind.
Tomorrow will see sunny spells and scattered blustery showers, some of sleet or possibly snow, mainly over higher ground of northern and western parts of the country.
Temperatures will be between 4 to 8 degrees, with Met Éireann warning of an added wind chill factor.
