Status Yellow wind warning kicks in for 7 western counties from 3pm

A STATUS YELLOW wind warning is in place for seven western counties from 3pm today.

A Status Yellow warning kicks in for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo until 11pm. Met Éireann said:

Southerly winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds of 50-65km/h with gusts of 90-110km/h with stronger winds expected along coasts and on higher ground. Some fallen trees and power outages are possible.

The Status Yellow wind warning in place for Clare and Kerry ends at 8pm.

Southerly winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds of 50-65km/h with gusts of 90-100km/h. Some fallen trees and power outages are possible.

The national forecast for today is predicting it will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain, mainly over the northern half of the country this morning.

Outbreaks of rain will continue through the day but there will be some brighter spells too. with rain will become more persistent from the west again this evening.