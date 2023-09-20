Status yellow wind warning for Dublin, Donegal and Mayo

THREE COUNTIES HAVE been issued a status yellow wind warning, which will stay in place until 11am today.

The wind warning for Donegal and Mayo was issued on Monday and lasts until 3pm today. In Dublin, the yellow wind warning was issued at 3am this monring and lasts until 11am.

Met Éireann has warned that driving conditions may be difficult in affected areas.

Donegal and Mayo will experience very strong and gusty west to southwest winds.

Advertisement

Locals should look out for falling branches and trees and loose debris blowing around.

In Dublin, southwest winds will be very strong.

Some ESB customers in Kimmage and Kilmartin have had their electricity interrupted over night, but it is due to be restored by midday.

Rain will clear from the east Wednesday morning, leaving sunny spells & showers🌦️, some heavy with a chance of isolated thunder⛈️.



It'll be windy in the morning🍃, with very strong SW to W winds in the NW🌬️, but they will become light/moderate by evening.



Highs🌡️ of 12 to 16°C pic.twitter.com/ZGkEuyMYMI — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 19, 2023

Nationwide, winds will gradually ease throughout the day, while showers are expected to persist. Some areas may experience thunderstorms.

There will be a high of 16 degrees Celsius and a low of 12 degrees.