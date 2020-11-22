Poll: Should there be a statutory right to sick pay in Ireland?

THE GOVERNMENT HAVE launched a consultation process to look at implementing a statutory right to sick pay in Ireland.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar committed earlier in the week to get the process completed as quickly as possible, with public consultation ending on 18 December.

This morning, TheJournal.ie takes a deeper look at why it has taken so long for steps to be made towards statutory sick pay and how Ireland is an outlier in Europe without it.

With that, this morning we’re asking you: Should there be a right to statutory sick pay in Ireland?

