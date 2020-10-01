#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 5°C Thursday 1 October 2020
Poll: Will you make use of the Stay and Spend Scheme?

The scheme will see an individual be able to claim up to €125 back in tax credits.

By Sean Murray Thursday 1 Oct 2020, 8:35 AM
36 minutes ago 6,968 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5219599
The scheme was announced last month.
Image: Julien Behal Photography


Image: Julien Behal Photography

TODAY IS THE first day of the government’s new Stay and Spend Scheme, aimed at encouraging people to spend in hospitality sectors in the coming months.

These sectors have been hit severely by Covid-19, and the scheme will see taxpayers able to avail of up to €125 back in tax credits from spending at pubs, restaurants, hotels, B&Bs and related businesses until the scheme ends on 30 April 2021.

However, to avail of the scheme you must have an income tax or USC liability against which the tax credit can be set. This means that the likes of some pensioners and the unemployed are not eligible.

And the scheme will only apply to businesses that have registered for the scheme (a full list is here).

So, today we’re asking you: Will you make use of the Stay and Spend Scheme?


Poll Results:

No (285)
Yes (251)
Not sure (96)
I'm not eligible (69)




About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

