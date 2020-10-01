Poll: Will you make use of the Stay and Spend Scheme?

TODAY IS THE first day of the government’s new Stay and Spend Scheme, aimed at encouraging people to spend in hospitality sectors in the coming months.

These sectors have been hit severely by Covid-19, and the scheme will see taxpayers able to avail of up to €125 back in tax credits from spending at pubs, restaurants, hotels, B&Bs and related businesses until the scheme ends on 30 April 2021.

However, to avail of the scheme you must have an income tax or USC liability against which the tax credit can be set. This means that the likes of some pensioners and the unemployed are not eligible.

And the scheme will only apply to businesses that have registered for the scheme (a full list is here).

So, today we’re asking you: Will you make use of the Stay and Spend Scheme?

