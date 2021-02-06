Poll: Do you think you will go on a 'staycation' this year?

IRELAND IS CURRENTLY under Level 5 restrictions, but the Tánaiste said this week that staycations “will be possible this summer”.

Earlier, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan had said that it’s “not realistic” to expect this coming summer to be characterised by people flying to other parts of the world on holiday.

After Covid’s arrival and the subsequent easing of restrictions last summer, many people opted for breaks away in different parts of the country.

It’s not yet possible to predict how the spread of the virus will have changed by the summer or what restrictions will be in place by then.

So, what do you think: Do you think you will go on a ‘staycation’ this year?

