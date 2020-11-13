#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Friday 13 November 2020
Advertisement

Two people killed in an apparent steam explosion at a US veterans' hospital

West Haven firefighters described it as a “steam explosion” at a facilities building a short distance from the hospital.

By Press Association Friday 13 Nov 2020, 4:45 PM
21 minutes ago 1,182 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5266013
File photo. The incident happened at a hospital in Connecticut.
Image: Shutterstock/GREG PATTON
File photo. The incident happened at a hospital in Connecticut.
File photo. The incident happened at a hospital in Connecticut.
Image: Shutterstock/GREG PATTON

AN APPARENT STEAM explosion in a maintenance building at a US veterans’ hospital has killed two people and a third is missing, officials said.

“We received a report this morning that an explosion occurred at the West Haven campus of the VA Connecticut Healthcare System that resulted in two deaths in a non-patient care area,” VA secretary Robert Wilkie said in a statement.

“Neither of the victims were VA patients and patient care was not affected. Emergency personnel are on the scene,” the statement said.

“Our prayers are with the families of the victims of this explosion.”

Max Reiss, a spokesman for state governor Ned Lamont, said a third person was missing.

West Haven firefighters described it as a “steam explosion” at a facilities building a short distance from the hospital, their union said in a Facebook post.

State and federal investigators responded, said Brian Foley, a senior aide to state public safety commissioner James Rovella.

He cited “an explosion-type incident” with “serious injuries”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The area of the campus where the blast happened was taped off this morning, but people were being allowed to enter and exit the main hospital building.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is looking into what happened, spokesman Jim Lally said.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie