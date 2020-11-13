Two people killed in an apparent steam explosion at a US veterans' hospital

File photo. The incident happened at a hospital in Connecticut.

File photo. The incident happened at a hospital in Connecticut.

AN APPARENT STEAM explosion in a maintenance building at a US veterans’ hospital has killed two people and a third is missing, officials said.

“We received a report this morning that an explosion occurred at the West Haven campus of the VA Connecticut Healthcare System that resulted in two deaths in a non-patient care area,” VA secretary Robert Wilkie said in a statement.

“Neither of the victims were VA patients and patient care was not affected. Emergency personnel are on the scene,” the statement said.

“Our prayers are with the families of the victims of this explosion.”

Max Reiss, a spokesman for state governor Ned Lamont, said a third person was missing.

West Haven firefighters described it as a “steam explosion” at a facilities building a short distance from the hospital, their union said in a Facebook post.

State and federal investigators responded, said Brian Foley, a senior aide to state public safety commissioner James Rovella.

He cited “an explosion-type incident” with “serious injuries”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The area of the campus where the blast happened was taped off this morning, but people were being allowed to enter and exit the main hospital building.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is looking into what happened, spokesman Jim Lally said.