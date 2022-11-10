Man to appear in court charged in relation to murder of Stefan Posschier

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN IS due in court today charged in relation to the murder of Stefan Nivelles Posschier.
Posschier’s body was discovered late last month at his home in the Rattin area of Westmeath.
He was originally from Belgium, but had been living in Westmeath for several years and worked as a psychic medium.
Posschier had lived in the Westmeath area for over 20 years. His funeral took place last week.
