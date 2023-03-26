Stephen Cluxton returns to Dublin senior football panel

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
SIX-TIME ALL-Star goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton has returned to the Dublin senior football panel.
The former captain departed the set-up following the 2020 All-Ireland Championship victory. No retirement statement was released at the time, and manager Dessie Farrell was frequently asked about Cluxton’s status throughout the 2021 season.
Since then, it was generally accepted that the Parnells shot-stopper’s time as an inter-county footballer was over.
However, the 41-year-old appeared for Sunday’s Division 2 showdown with Louth at Croke Park. Dublin GAA announced that Cluxton was part of the substitutes bench for the tie.
Changes for Dublin.— Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) March 26, 2023
Colm Basquel & Eoin Murchan start in place of Tom Lahiff & Dean Rock.
Amongst the substitutes, Stephen Cluxton will wear no 16, Paul Mannion will wear no 24 & Paddy Small wears no 26. #UpTheDubs https://t.co/i8YgGpunVo
The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site