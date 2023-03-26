Advertisement

Tommy Dickson/INPHO Cluxton has not played for Dublin since the 2020 All-Ireland final.
# Guess who's back
Stephen Cluxton returns to Dublin senior football panel
Stephen Cluxton is on the bench for Dublin’s Division 2 meeting with Louth on Sunday.
2 hours ago

SIX-TIME ALL-Star goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton has returned to the Dublin senior football panel.

The former captain departed the set-up following the 2020 All-Ireland Championship victory. No retirement statement was released at the time, and manager Dessie Farrell was frequently asked about Cluxton’s status throughout the 2021 season.

Since then, it was generally accepted that the Parnells shot-stopper’s time as an inter-county footballer was over.

However, the 41-year-old appeared for Sunday’s Division 2 showdown with Louth at Croke Park. Dublin GAA announced that Cluxton was part of the substitutes bench for the tie.

The42 Team
