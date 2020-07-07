Gardaí identify human remains found in Rathmines as those of missing man Stephen Corrigan

GARDAÍ HAVE USED DNA analysis to identify human remains found in Rathmines as those of missing man Stephen Corrigan.

Stephen, who would have been 57-years-old this year, disappeared in November 2011. He was originally from the Cork Street area of Dublin 8.

His remains were discovered by a member of the public in April of this year on the Lower Rathmines Road.

Gardaí issued several appeals to locate Stephen through Crimecall in May 2012, January 2013 and May 2014.

He has been identified through DNA analysis compared with a familial DNA sample provided by his mother.

Stephen’s mother is now deceased, as is his only other known blood relative.

Gardaí are trying to identify surviving members of Stephen’s family and are appealing to any living relative of Stephen Corrigan or any member of the public who knew Stephen to contact Gardaí at Rathmines Garda Station on 01 666 6700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.