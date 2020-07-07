This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 7 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí identify human remains found in Rathmines as those of missing man Stephen Corrigan

Gardaí are trying to identify surviving members of Stephen’s family.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 7 Jul 2020, 7:41 PM
14 minutes ago 6,816 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5144111
Stephen Corrigan.
Image: Garda Press Office
Stephen Corrigan.
Stephen Corrigan.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE USED DNA analysis to identify human remains found in Rathmines as those of missing man Stephen Corrigan. 

Stephen, who would have been 57-years-old this year, disappeared in November 2011. He was originally from the Cork Street area of Dublin 8.

His remains were discovered by a member of the public in April of this year on the Lower Rathmines Road. 

Gardaí issued several appeals to locate Stephen through Crimecall in May 2012, January 2013 and May 2014.

He has been identified through DNA analysis compared with a familial DNA sample provided by his mother.

Stephen’s mother is now deceased, as is his only other known blood relative.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí are trying to identify surviving members of Stephen’s family and are appealing to any living relative of Stephen Corrigan or any member of the public who knew Stephen to contact Gardaí at Rathmines Garda Station on 01 666 6700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie