Have you seen Stephen? Gardaí seek help tracing 32-year-old missing from Galway

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of a 32-year-old man missing from Galway.

Stephen Cunningham has been missing from Ballybrit since Tuesday 2 November.

He is described as being approximately 6 foot 2 inches in height with a thin build, sandy/blond hair, blue eyes and may have a beard.

Stephen was last seen at approximately 11am in Galway city on 2 November. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time.

It is believed that Stephen may be in the Maam Cross or Clifden area of Galway. Gardaí and Stephen’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Stephen’s whereabouts are asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.