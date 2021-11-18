#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 18 November 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí renew appeal for help tracing man missing from Galway

Stephen Cunningham has been missing from Ballybrit in Galway for over two weeks.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 18 Nov 2021, 10:10 PM
39 minutes ago 3,777 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5606014
Stephen has sandy/blond hair, blue eyes and may have a beard.
Image: Gardaí
Stephen has sandy/blond hair, blue eyes and may have a beard.
Stephen has sandy/blond hair, blue eyes and may have a beard.
Image: Gardaí

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for help in tracing the whereabouts of 32-year-old Stephen Cunningham. 

Stephen has been missing from Ballybrit in Galway since 2 November.

He is described as being approximately 6 foot 2 inches in height with a thin build, blue eyes, sandy/blond hair and may have a beard.

Investigations have traced Stephen to Gannons Filling Station, Belclare, Westport on 5 November. He was also seen in CCTV images at Dunnes Stores, Briar Hill, Galway on 6 November.

He was wearing a waist length cream/ beige hooded jacket, blue jeans and beige shoes.

stephen-1 Stephen's car was found at Bunnakill, Maam Cross, Galway. Source: Garda Press Office

On 10 November Stephen’s car – a Silver Volkswagen Passat with the reg 08G3521 – was found at Bunnakill, Maam Cross, Galway.

It is believed the car may have been parked at that location since 7 November.

Gardaí and Stephen’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Gardaí are carrying out extensive multi-agency searches in the area around Maam Cross.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The police force is appealing to landowners in the Bunnakill, Maam Cross area to check any sheds, outhouses or other remote buildings on their land. 

Any person with any information on Stephen’s whereabouts are asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

stephen-2 Stephen was wearing a waist length cream/ beige hooded jacket, blue jeans and beige shoes. Source: Garda Press Office

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie