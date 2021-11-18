Gardaí renew appeal for help tracing man missing from Galway

Stephen has sandy/blond hair, blue eyes and may have a beard.

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for help in tracing the whereabouts of 32-year-old Stephen Cunningham.

Stephen has been missing from Ballybrit in Galway since 2 November.

He is described as being approximately 6 foot 2 inches in height with a thin build, blue eyes, sandy/blond hair and may have a beard.

Investigations have traced Stephen to Gannons Filling Station, Belclare, Westport on 5 November. He was also seen in CCTV images at Dunnes Stores, Briar Hill, Galway on 6 November.

He was wearing a waist length cream/ beige hooded jacket, blue jeans and beige shoes.

Stephen's car was found at Bunnakill, Maam Cross, Galway. Source: Garda Press Office

On 10 November Stephen’s car – a Silver Volkswagen Passat with the reg 08G3521 – was found at Bunnakill, Maam Cross, Galway.

It is believed the car may have been parked at that location since 7 November.

Gardaí and Stephen’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Gardaí are carrying out extensive multi-agency searches in the area around Maam Cross.

The police force is appealing to landowners in the Bunnakill, Maam Cross area to check any sheds, outhouses or other remote buildings on their land.

Any person with any information on Stephen’s whereabouts are asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

