Donnelly says it's not about 'who's right and who's wrong' but Level 3 is 'best decision for the country'

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly has said the government believes moving the entire country to Level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions is “the best decision”.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) had recommended the entire country move to Level 5, the highest level of resticions, but this advice was rejected by the government yesterday.

There are concerns about the future of the relationship between the government and NPHET, particularly after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last night told RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live programme that NPHET’s advice “hadn’t been thought through, and there hadn’t been prior consultation”.

Speaking on Morning Ireland today, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly struck a more conciliatory tone, saying NPHET and Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, who returned to work yesterday, “have done a very good job and I think they will continue to do a very good job”.

“It’s not about who’s right and who’s wrong, it’s about trying to make the best decision we can given the evidence we have.”

Donnelly said if the government was looking at the situation “purely from a public health perspective” and “needed to consider nothing other than the suppression of the virus”, Level 5 may have been the right path.

“If we didn’t need to consider the entirety of the country, then clearly one could make an argument that says well everyone just needs to go home, close down businesses, don’t leave your house. And obviously, we know that the virus would be suppressed.

“But we have to make what we believe is the best decision on behalf of the entire country, that is what we have done.”

Donnelly said NPHET has to advise the government on “what they believe is required from a public health perspective to suppress this virus”, but the government “has a different job”.

“Government has to make decisions, and we have to take that public health advice in the context of the entire country, in the context of our society, our communities, jobs, and our economy, and given that we decided to move to Level 3.

“There’s a lot of talk about not moving to Level 5, but let’s not lose sight of the fact that moving to Level 3 is a very, very serious thing, and there will be a lot of people listening this morning thinking about how it affects them, how it affects their families, how it affects their businesses, how it affects their jobs,” Donnelly stated.

ICU capacity

Part of the reason NPHET recommended moving to Level 5 was concern over the lack of ICU capacity in hospitals around the country.

NPHET said that admissions to critical care services have grown to an average of two per day, with 243 out of 281 critical care beds now occupied.

If current trends continue, it said 1,600 to 2,300 cases per day will be reported by 7 November, with 43 people being admitted to hospital per day.

Dr Catherine Motherway, Consultant in Intensive Care Medicine at University Hospital Limerick, told Morning Ireland: “We would expect to see more admissions as the numbers rise – logically the more cases there are, the more likely you are to see patients.

“We know that a lot of these cases are younger patients, less likely to need our services, thankfully, but there is still a significant increase I understand in patients who have this disease over the age of 65 have a much higher likelihood of meeting us.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“And there’s always a lag between diagnosis, presentation to hospital, and subsequently presentation to intensive care, so we will see an increase in cases.”

Motherway said if there is a surge in the number of people needing hospitalisation or intensive care, elective or scheduled services will need to be cut – something she said should be avoided if possible. Beds in private hospitals may also have to be used, she added, as was the case earlier the pandemic.

The HSE’S Winter Plan includes funding for 500 new acute beds in hospitals and 17 additional intensive care unit beds, which would bring the total number of ICU beds to around 300.

Enforcement

Speaking on the same programme, Antoinette Cunningham, General Secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) criticised the lack of clarity on enforcement measures coming into effect from tonight.

Cunningham said gardaí have “enjoyed a very good relationship with the public right throughout this pandemic, and we want to continue with that ‘policing by consent’ that we have had so far”.

“But it has to be said that at midnight tonight, our members would be policing Level 3 restrictions nationwide. And we haven’t had any guidance on what that might mean.”

Cunningham said gardaí have to manage the expectations of both the government and members of the public and meet somewhere in the middle.

“It’s forgotten that by 12 o’clock tonight, this would be the problem of ags and the members of the AGSI to police these enforcement restrictions and yet we do not know at this point what they actually are.”