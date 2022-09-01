Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 15°C Thursday 1 September 2022
Donnelly says he doesn't believe his failure to renew RTB registration warrants his resignation

Donnelly admitted yesterday he failed to renew rental property with RTB for three years.

By Christina Finn Thursday 1 Sep 2022, 10:46 AM
6 minutes ago 632 Views 1 Comment
HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly has said his failure to renew the registration of a property he rented with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) until last week does not warrant his resignation as minister. 

Donnelly admitted yesterday that the long-term tenancy, which was first registered with the RTB in 2011, was not renewed in 2019.

As first reported by the Irish Times, the property has since been registered with the RTB.

The property itself is an apartment, located in Sandyford in South Dublin.

A statement from his spokesperson said that it was “due to an oversight” that the tenancy registration was not renewed in 2019 when it should have been. 

“The Minister’s interests have been fully declared every year on the Dáil register of members interests,” they said. 

Speaking to reporters today at Dublin Castle, the minister said that “it shouldn’t have happened”.

“The responsibility is mine,” he said.

“It should have been renewed in 2019. That’s my fault. There was an oversight,” he said, stating that he gained no advantage from not renewing the registration.

As soon as it was discovered, he spoke to the RTB, who backdated the registration online, he said, explaining that it is the same process that anybody goes through in similar circumstances.

When asked if he was considering his position over the matter, Donnelly said he was not considering his position as minister, repeating that it should not have happened, but adding that he didn’t believe his actions warranted resignation.

He told reporters that the property was registered, but that he missed the renewal in 2019, stating that an existing tenancy needs to be renewed every four years.

Donnelly said it was renewed in 2015, but he missed the 2019 renewal. It must be renewed again in 2023, he added.

“I fully hold my hands up,” he said.

The minister said that two properties he owns have always been placed on the declaration of members’ interests.

The revelations come a week after former Minister for Trade Promotion Robert Troy resigned following multiple omissions in property registrations.

Troy had failed to register a property in Ballynacargy in Co Westmeath with the RTB and said that he would be paying a late fee to the RTB.

More recently, Sinn Féin TD Johnny Guirke was reprimanded by the party after a property he let was not registered with the RTB due to “an error on behalf of the letting agent”.

A spokesperson for Sinn Féin said that it was “not acceptable” that the property was not registered and said that any additional lapses with property registrations would lead to “disciplinary measures”.

