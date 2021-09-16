'We're looking for answers': Sláintecare Council to meet Donnelly for first time since resignations

A MEMBER OF Sláintecare’s Advisory Council fears more resignations will follow if they don’t see major action from the government in response to the stalling of Ireland’s health reforms.
“We’re looking for answers,” Doran said, “This is a massive exercise. It will span three or four governments, but we’ve heard nothing and had no communication from government in the past week that shows they understand this.”
On whether he believes more resignations are likely, he said SIAC members need to see a turnaround in the implementation of the Sláintecare programme.
“A small number of people have indicated that they are thinking about their position. We need to come out [of the meeting with the Health Minister] where we’re in a position that having taken a step backwards, we’re now taking three steps forward – but the jury is still out on that.”
