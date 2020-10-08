Opposition calls on Donnelly to clarify sequence of events prior to NPHET's Level 5 recommendation

OPPOSITION TDS HAVE called on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to clairfy the sequence of events prior to NPHET’s recommendation that the entire country move to Level 5 of Covid-19 restrictions on Sunday evening.

The government expressed their surprise at NPHET’s recommemdation and an apprent lack of communication over the recommnedation.

However, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan yesterday said he spoke to Donnelly on Saturday, on Sunday morning in advance of a NPHET meeting and again afterwards.

“We discussed my concerns, the concerns I shared with him of the conversations I had with a range of members of NPHET over the preceding 24 hours and the fact that I was going to hold a meeting of the NPHET and would brief him afterwards, which is exactly what happened.

“He didn’t set out parameters within which we would conduct our considerations. I was very clear about the level of concern that I have and had and if anything the level of concern I had then is less than the level of concern I have now,” Holohan said.

A spokesperson for Donnelly confiremd the health minister and Holohan discussed the “deteriorating epidemiological situation” before NPHET gave its Level 5 recommendation on Sunday evening.

The spokesperson said Donnelly inister informed Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Saturday afternoon that a NPHET meeting would be held on Sunday “arising out of concerns about escalating case numbers”.

Donnelly and Holohan “spoke before and after” the NPHET meeting on Sunday, the spokesperson confirmed. Donnelly and Martin communicated after both of the conversations between Holohan and Donnelly on Sunday.

'We didn’t feel #NPHET proposal had been thought through' - Tánaiste Leo Varadkar #cblive pic.twitter.com/z8YhvYgFPS — Claire Byrne Live (@ClaireByrneLive) October 5, 2020

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live on Monday night that NPHET’s recommendation “came out of the blue” and no one in the government knew Level 5 was being contemplated until Sunday.

‘Solo run’

Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson David Cullinane last night called on Donnnelly to clairfy exactly what he knew and when.

“Minister Donnelly’s statement does not address the issue. He allowed the impression to be formed that NPHET went on a solo run and stayed silent as the Tánaiste attacked the CMO. This is unacceptable and he must give a full explanation in the Dáil,” Cullinane tweeted.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall also called on Donnelly “to make a full statement of what he was told on Sunday morning and evening and what he did with that information”.

“The country was distracted by an unseemly row between the Government and NPHET at precisely the moment when all attention should have been on responding to the surge in Covid-19 cases,” Shortall said.

Labour leader Alan Kelly reiterated the calls for a Dáil statement, saying Donnelly “must clear up this latest controversy”.

Varadkar and Holohan spoke on the phone on Tuesday night, following the Tánaiste’s criticism of NPHET the previous night.

Varadkar reiterated he was “unhappy” about NPHET’s recommendation on Sunday night, but said the CMO and government are “on the same team”.

Holohan yesterday said he and Varadkar “have a long-standing good relationship over many years, we recognise we need to continue that together over the course of the next weeks and months”.

He added: “I can tell you that he understands and shares my analysis every bit as much and has as much concern about it as I do.”