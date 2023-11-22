Stephen Kenny's reign as Ireland manager ends as FAI decide not to renew contract

STEPHEN KENNY’S time as Republic of Ireland manager has come to an end, the FAI has announced.

A statement released this evening reads that the decision was taken not to renew Kenny’s contract following a meeting and a presentation to the FAI Board by CEO Jonathan Hill and Director of Football Marc Canham.

It follows weeks of speculation surrounding Kenny’s future on the back of a disappointing Euro 2024 qualification campaign, with last night’s international friendly draw against New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium proving the end of the road.

“Having reviewed the Euro 2024 qualification campaign in its entirety,” the Association’s statement begins, “and recognising how difficult the Group was, the results needed to realise our goal of qualification for the Tournament were not achieved.”

The statement adds that the FAI Board agree the “time is right for change” as Ireland prepare for friendly matches in March and June 2024, and the next Nations League campaign starting in September 2024.

Kenny has repeatedly come in for criticism throughout his tenure, and it was anticipated that the New Zealand game would be the Dubliner’s last time in charge of the team.

Ireland finished fourth in their Euro 2024 qualifying group after six competitive defeats in eight Group B games. This in turn means they have missed out on a play-off place.

“Over the period of his tenure, Stephen and his staff have worked tirelessly to create the right environment to support the development of our senior men’s team, and we are hugely grateful for that considerable contribution,” FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said following the announcement.

“Stephen has also overseen an important period of transition for our senior men’s national team and has given debuts to a significant number of new and younger players and this will serve as a solid platform for whoever now takes this group of players forward.”

“The recruitment process for a new head coach is now underway,” the statement concludes.

The 42 understands that the future of Kenny’s coaching staff — Keith Andrews, John O’Shea, Dean Kiely and Stephen Rice — will be clarified tomorrow.

