Poll: Are you happy with Stephen Kenny's performance as Ireland manager?

IRELAND SECURED ANOTHER draw last night – this time 1-1 against Serbia.

The team’s dream of qualifying for the World Cup 2022 are all but over but, as Gavin Cooney reports here, we knew it was dead months ago and “Ireland proved there is very much life left in the Stephen Kenny era”.

Last night’s draw came hot on the heels of a draw against Azerbaijan and a heartbreaking last-minute loss to Portugal.

As ever, there is much conversation around the management of the team. Kenny has been part of the background setup since late 2018 but took over as manager in April 2020. Since then, draws have been the most common result.

We want to know: Are you happy with Stephen Kenny’s performance as Ireland manager to date?

