'My commitment to Irish football remains resolute' - departing manager Stephen Kenny

STEPHEN KENNY SAYS his commitment to Irish football “remains resolute” after the FAI announced this evening that his contract will not be renewed.

Kenny departs the position following a disappointing Euro 2024 qualification campaign which featured six defeats for Ireland from eight Group B games. The Dubliner was appointed as the Republic of Ireland manager in 2020 when he succeeded Mick McCarthy.

Kenny’s time in charge was hampered by criticism of the team’s playing style as well as the disappointing results. Speculation around his future as Ireland manager intensified in recent weeks and a 1-1 draw against New Zealand this week proved to be his final game in charge.

“I am immensely proud to have served as Republic of Ireland Manager and it has been the ultimate honour to manage my country,” Kenny said in a statement released this evening.

“I want to thank all of the players who have represented Ireland during my tenure for their exceptional attitude and high level of professionalism. It has been really special to have been an integral part of their journey on the international stage.

“I have had the privilege of overseeing the evolution of the squad for the past three years and I am genuinely excited about the future of this group of players and look forward to seeing them mature and fulfil their collective potential.

“I want to acknowledge the immense contribution of Keith Andrews, John O’Shea, Dean Kiely, Stephen Rice, Damian Doyle and all of the backroom team and thank them for their exceptional work ethic and professionalism and everybody working at all levels of the FAI for their support and cooperation.

“Some special words of gratitude to the Irish Football Supporters, it has been one of my great privileges in life to witness the bond between this team and the supporters and all the kind words of encouragement I received in stadiums, clubhouses, on the streets and in airports home and abroad. On behalf of the team, I thank you all for your incredible support right through to the end.

“My commitment to Irish football remains resolute and I look forward to supporting the team and wishing them every success.”

Written by Sinead Farrell and posted on the42.ie