Dublin: 8 °C Monday 6 April, 2020
Poll: Did the FAI make the right call replacing Mick McCarthy with Stephen Kenny?

McCarthy wished Kenny well in his career as Ireland manager.

By Conor McCrave Monday 6 Apr 2020, 9:10 AM
29 minutes ago 5,692 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5067396
Stephen Kenny
Image: PA Images
Stephen Kenny
Stephen Kenny
Image: PA Images

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland yesterday announced that Stephen Kenny will take over as manager of the Irish football team immediately. 

Kenny was due to take over from Mick McCarthy in August following the Euro 2020 campaign but the postponement of the tournament has hastened that move, with the former Dundalk manager taking over immediately. 

Kenny paid tribute to McCarthy’s contribution to Irish football. McCarthy also gave Kenny his blessing and wished him well in his career as manager of the team. 

So today we’re asking you: Did the FAI make the right call replacing Mick McCarthy with Stephen Kenny?


Poll Results:

Yes (286)
No (213)
I'm not sure (82)



About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

