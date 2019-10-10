This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 10 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former general election candidate attempts citizens arrest on High Court judge, solicitor and barrister

Manning was before the court regarding judicial review proceedings he had brought.

By Aodhan O Faolain Thursday 10 Oct 2019, 9:36 PM
23 minutes ago 4,128 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4846478
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Archive/PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Archive/PA Images

AN ATTEMPT WAS made by a lay litigant to arrest a High Court judge, a solicitor and a barrister at the Four Courts today.

Stephen Manning, a candidate in the 2016 general election, asked Justice Michael MacGrath, as well as a solicitor for the DPP and a barrister to accompany him to a garda station, where he could effect a citizen’s arrest.

Manning, with addresses in Co Mayo, was before the court regarding judicial review proceedings he had brought.

Earlier this year the court had granted Manning permission to bring a challenge regarding what he claims was his unlawful conviction and subsequent incarceration in May 2017 at an appeal before the Circuit Court.

The appeal was in respect of an earlier finding by the District Court.

While permission to bring the challenge was granted on several of the grounds raised by Manning, Justice MacGrath dismissed Manning’s application for the judge to recuse himself from hearing the substantive case.

When the case returned before the judge today Manning asked the court to call out the full title of the proceedings.

When the title of the proceedings, named Stephen Manning and a judge of the Circuit Court, Manning raised an objection and disputed the title of his action.

Justice MacGrath told Manning that the case was listed to deal with one issue, whether the decision not to grant permission on certain grounds was to be appealed to the Court of Appeal.

Following a brief exchange, Manning said he was wanted to make the citizens arrests on grounds including perverting the course of justice.

The judge told Manning that the case was listed for one issue and that the applicant wanted to “bring the case down a road to suit your own purposes”.

Unperturbed by Manning’s request to accompany him to a garda station the judge then rose from the bench to allow the parties in an ongoing case before the court take their places and resume their submissions.

The solicitor did not respond to Manning’s request, while the barrister in question was not present in court.

Members of An Garda Siochana, who were present in court at the time, informed Manning’s that they would not be taking any of the parties into custody.

Manning said he would follow up on the matter, and left the courtroom.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie