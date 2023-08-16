Stephen Nolan allegations: Stormont parties united in calls for BBC NI to be more transparent

PARTIES ACROSS THE political spectrum have been united in calling for BBC Northern Ireland to further act in response to allegations made about its top star, Stephen Nolan, that were reported in The Irish News.

On Tuesday, the newspaper reported claims that Nolan sent two sexually explicit images of another person to staff working on his radio and TV shows.

The paper further reported claims, which they said were made by a former team member from one of Nolan’s shows, of bullying and harassment against the presenter, and that messages were sent between team members on BBC NI shows that included remarks about politicians, including former Sinn Féin Minister and MLA Martina Anderson.

A Belfast-based law firm representing Anderson has now asked the BBC to disclose to them any data, including the messages that were the subject of the Irish News’ article, under the data protection act, and GDPR rules.

The Irish News reported that the internal complaints made by the former staff member were not upheld when investigated by BBC NI.

BBC News NI said that Nolan refused to comment on the allegations when he was contacted through the organisation’s press office.

Adam Smyth, the director of BBC NI gave a statement, in which he said: “There are important considerations of fairness and confidentiality involved in the handling of any workplace-related complaint.

“We take these obligations seriously – and in the interests of everyone involved.

“It is for these reasons that we cannot comment on the specifics of any individual case, who/what it may have involved or its outcome,” he added.

Advertisement

Politicians in the North have roundly called for BBC NI to take further action in response to the reported claims.

This week Nolan has presented his morning radio programme as usual, without making reference to the allegations.

A spokesperson for Sinn Féin said that the reported revelation’s raised “very serious questions” for BBC management, “which need to be answered candidly”.

“The BBC is funded through a government sponsored licence fee. There is therefore a very clear and onerous responsibility on the BBC to deliver maximum value, transparency and accountability.

“Audience figures and rating should never lead to the tolerance of bad practice or inappropriate behaviour by radio and TV presenters. The BBC and the Nolan show, in particular, must live up to the openness and accountability they routinely demand of others,” the spokesperson added.

The DUP’s Gregory Campbell also called for the BBC to take action. He said that ultimately, this is an issue of “how public money is used in Northern Ireland and it deserves the same level of scrutiny and questioning”.

Campbell added that “radio silence” from the BBC “just won’t cut it”.

“There are significant multi-layered issues that have been highlighted and all of which deserve a full response from the BBC,” he said.

O’Muirigh Solicitors – the firm representing politician Martina Anderson – said that on receipt of the “personal data” relating to their client, they will further advise her on any “legal remedies” she may have relating to the matter.

Nolan is one of the top-billed stars across the entire BBC organisation, and the fifth highest paid presenter on the broadcaster’s books.