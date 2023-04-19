Stephen Silver to serve minimum of 40 years in prison for murder of Garda Colm Horkan

STEPHEN SILVER HAS been handed a life sentence with a minimum of 40 years in prison for the capital murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in June 2020.

Silver, who shot Gda Horkan 11 times with his own gun, was found guilty by a jury at the Central Criminal Court last month.

The 46-year-old, a motorbike mechanic from Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Gda Horkan knowing or being reckless as to whether he was a member of An Garda Síochána acting in accordance with his duty.

He had pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Castlerea, Co Roscommon on 17 June 2020, and the jury were told the main issue in the trial was Silver’s state of mind at the time of the shooting.

The trial heard that Garda Horkan was a well-regarded member of the force with 25 years’ service and no disciplinary issues on his record.

Garda Press Office Detective Garda Colm Horkan. Garda Press Office

The prosecution told the jury that Garda Horkan had no idea when he signed out his firearm on the afternoon of 17 June, 2020, that he would be shot dead with the same gun just nine hours later.

They maintained Silver had a “seething resentment” toward gardaí and that the shooting of Garda Horkan was “a deliberate action done with the intent of murder”.

- With reporting by Ryan Dunne