Garda investigation after woman (50s) assaulted in St Stephen's Green

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a woman was assaulted in St Stephen’s Green in Dublin yesterday.
The woman in her 50s was attacked at around 4.15pm.
Gardaí said that the woman was brought to St James Hospital to be treated for her injuries.
No arrests have been made so far but gardaí said that their investigations are ongoing.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (8)