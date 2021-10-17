#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 17 October 2021
Advertisement

Teen due in court over Dublin city centre assault and robbery

The injured man was taken to St James’ Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

By Adam Daly Sunday 17 Oct 2021, 7:35 PM
32 minutes ago 5,130 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5577224
File image
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
File image
File image
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A MAN IN his late teens is due to appear before the courts tomorrow charged in connection with an assault and robbery in Dublin city centre yesterday.

Shortly after 1am on Saturday, a man walking in the Stephen’s Green area was assaulted and had a number of his possession taken.

He was taken to St James’ Hospital for treatment of his injuries which are understood to be non-life-threatening.

While on patrol in Dublin 2 later that night, gardaí arrested a man on Fitzwilliam Street on suspicion of an assault and robbery. He was taken to Pearse Street Garda Station where he has been detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The arrested man, aged in his late teens, is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning at 10.30am charged in connection with the incident.

Gardaí sai they recovered and returned the stolen property.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Comments are closed as the case is now before the courts.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie