Teen due in court over Dublin city centre assault and robbery

A MAN IN his late teens is due to appear before the courts tomorrow charged in connection with an assault and robbery in Dublin city centre yesterday.

Shortly after 1am on Saturday, a man walking in the Stephen’s Green area was assaulted and had a number of his possession taken.

He was taken to St James’ Hospital for treatment of his injuries which are understood to be non-life-threatening.

While on patrol in Dublin 2 later that night, gardaí arrested a man on Fitzwilliam Street on suspicion of an assault and robbery. He was taken to Pearse Street Garda Station where he has been detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The arrested man, aged in his late teens, is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning at 10.30am charged in connection with the incident.

Gardaí sai they recovered and returned the stolen property.

