Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 20 August, 2020
Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon arrested on fraud charges over online fundraiser for border wall

Bannon and three others are accused of orchestrating a scheme to “defraud hundreds of thousands of dollars”.

By Press Association Thursday 20 Aug 2020, 3:04 PM
37 minutes ago 4,118 Views No Comments
File photo. Steve Bannon.
Image: Al Drago/PA Images
File photo. Steve Bannon.
File photo. Steve Bannon.
Image: Al Drago/PA Images

FORMER WHITE HOUSE advisor Steve Bannon has been arrested on charges that he and three others ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme called We Build The Wall.

The charges were contained in an indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Bannon and three others “orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors” in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $25 million (€21 million) to build a wall along the southern border of the United States.

In a statement, acting US Attorney Audrey Strauss said: “As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretence that all of that money would be spent on construction.

“While repeatedly assuring donors that Brian Kolfage, the founder and public face of We Build the Wall, would not be paid a cent, the defendants secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle. ”

A spokeswoman for Bannon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More as we get it…

Press Association

