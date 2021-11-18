#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 18 November 2021
Advertisement

Trump ally Steve Bannon pleads not guilty to Capitol riot probe charges

Bannon surrendered to the FBI on Monday and vowed to fight the case.

By AFP Thursday 18 Nov 2021, 7:46 AM
1 hour ago 3,103 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5604906
Steve Bannon
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Steve Bannon
Steve Bannon
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon has entered a “not guilty” plea after his arrest on charges of contempt of Congress for refusing to testify on the 6 January attack on the Capitol.

One day ahead of the first hearing scheduled in his case, Bannon entered the plea in a federal district court in Washington, without explaining the grounds for his plea.

In October Bannon rejected a subpoena to testify to the House special committee investigating the attack by hundreds of Trump supporters on the US legislature.

The House then referred the contempt charges to the Justice Department, where a grand jury reviewed the case and voted to indict him on two counts.

Investigators believe Bannon and other advisors to Trump could have information on links between the White House and the mob that invaded the Capitol, on the day it was due to certify Joe Biden as winner of the November 2020 presidential election.

Although he was not a White House employee or official Trump advisor, Bannon’s attorneys said he was protected by presidential privilege and did not have to cooperate with the committee.

If convicted, each contempt charge could bring one month to one year in jail, and a fine of up to $100,000.

Bannon surrendered to the FBI on Monday and vowed to fight the case.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He accused US President Joe Biden of having “ordered” the Justice Department to prosecute him.

“I’m never going to back down,” he told reporters.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie