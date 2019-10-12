This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 12 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A kick to the stomach': Presbyterian Church elder dismissed over same-sex marriage

Smyrl and his partner of 20 years were married in a civil ceremony in Dublin last November.

By Adam Daly Saturday 12 Oct 2019, 6:18 PM
1 hour ago 7,634 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4849020
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

A LONG-SERVING CHURCH elder in south Dublin has been dismissed from the Presbyterian Church in Ireland as he is in a same-sex marriage.

Steven Smyrl was ordained as an elder at Christ Church in Sandymount 12 years go but was last month told he had been dismissed with immediate effect following a probe into his marriage. 

Smyrl and his partner of 20 years were married in a civil ceremony in Dublin last November following the legalisation of same-sex marriage in 2015.   

In June 2018, the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) adopted a new policy that means anyone in a same-sex relationship cannot be a full member of the Church.

Smyrl said he was contacted by a senior Presbyterian clergyman who said concerns had been raised about his position as an elder, later learning a six-person church commission had been set up to decide what action should be taken.

According to Smyrl, the commission claimed that the PCI has a “clearly stated” policy regarding same-sex marriage and to be in a same-sex marriage was not compatible with being in ‘ordained leadership’

The genealogist from Rathgar said he never once asked or expected PCI to recognise his civil marriage as a Christian marriage.

My civil partnership, and subsequently my secular, civil marriage, are a personal legal matter – a constitutional right securing legal protections in areas such as finance, inheritance, next-of-kin recognition. 

“Just because they claim that civil and religious marriage can be conflated as being one and the same doesn’t make it so. Statute law categorically says otherwise and, whether it wants to or not, PCI must acknowledge that the law applies to all without exception,” Smyrl said in a statement.  

In an interview with BBC News NI Smyrl said yesterday that the church’s decision was “like a kick to the stomach”.

“The procedure they’d put me through over the past six months was hurtful enough and then simply to be dismissed,” he said.

BBC News NI put Smyrl’s comments to the PCI which said that as Smyrl had appealed the decision, it would be inappropriate to comment.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie